Kerala KEAM Exam Result Declared

KEAM 2019 Result Declared: Know How To Check

Result has been declared for Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exam, which is otherwise referred to as KEAM. The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the result on the official website. Candidates who took the exam can check their scores now. Last year, more than 90,000 candidates had appeared for the exam among which 58268 students had qualified under Engineering Stream and 47974 students had qualified under Pharmacy stream.

Check KEAM Result

The rank list will be announced on or before June 20.

The centralised allotment process will be done through the single window system to give allotments to the various courses and colleges, based on the options submitted by the candidates who have been included in the rank list prepared by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. "Candidates should register options only to those courses/colleges which they are sure to join on allotment. If the candidate fails to remit fee/join the college, he/she will lose the allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs," reads the official notification.

Click here for more Jobs News

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019