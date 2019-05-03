Kerala KEAM Answer Key Released

KEAM 2019 Answer Key Released: Know How To Check

Answer keys have been released for the Kerala KEAM entrance exam. The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the KEAM answer keys on the official website and candidates who took the exam on May 2 and 3 can download the same now. KEAM is held annually for admission to professional Engineering and Pharmacy degree courses. The exam was held for two days in single shift. Candidates can also raise objections to the answer key and submit representations supporting their challenge on or before May 8.

For the challenge raised against the preliminary answer key, candidates have to deposit Rs 100 per question. "If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted while filing the complaint will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated date and without requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Complaints received by E-mail/Fax will not be considered on any account," reads the official exam notification.

The KEAM result is expected on or before May 25, after which the centralized allotment process or CAP will begin.

