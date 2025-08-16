Kerala Man Spent 51 Years In UAE Helping Indians, His Viral Return Will Move You

Thayyil Abdul Gafoor, a 64-year-old Indian expat from Kerala, has returned home after spending over five decades in the United Arab Emirates. Gafoor, who lived in the UAE for 51 years, played a key role in facilitating employment visa processing as part of his profession.

Beyond his official responsibilities, he was known for personally helping many individuals from his hometown secure jobs in the Gulf. His efforts earned him deep respect among the Malayali community and the affectionate nickname "real-life Gafoor", a nod to the character from the Malayalam cult classic Nadodikkattu, though unlike the film's fictional conman, this Gafoor is celebrated for his genuine support.

A video of his grand welcome ceremony in Kerala has gone viral on social media, with many praising his selfless service to the community over the years.



Watch the video here:

According to Gulf News, last week, he left Dubai for good after multiple farewell parties by friends and colleagues here. On his arrival at Calicut International Airport, Gafoor was given a surprise welcome. A busload of well-wishers shouting slogans and hailing Gafoor ushered him on to a state-run KSRTC bus rented to transport him to his village, Maruthinchira, in Malappuram district.



As they reached their village with an overwhelmed Gafoor aboard the rented bus carrying a banner welcoming him, a public announcement through loudspeaker was made from an escorting vehicle: "Our own Gafoorka (brother Gafoor) has landed."