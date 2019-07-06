Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2019: Provisional Rank List Released

Tamil Nadu NEET provisional rank list released

Tamil Nadu NEET 2019: Tamil Nadu NEET 2019 provisional rank list has been released on the official website for the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu. The provisional rank list has been released separately for Government Quota seats and Management Quota seats. TN NEET merit list was expected on July 4 but was delayed hence a delay in the further counselling procedure is expected. Meanwhile, NEET All India Counselling has begun with the first round about to be over.

The department will update counselling schedule on its official website.

TN NEET Provisional Rank List 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu: tnhealth.org

Step two: In the 'Notification' section click on the Provisional Rank List link. There are separate lists for Government Quota seats and Management quota seats.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Check the pdf for your merit position.

TN NEET Provisional Rank List For Government Quota Counselling

TN NEET Provisional Rank List For Management Quota Counselling

The TN NEET Provisional rank list contains the NEET roll number, NEET mark, Community rank of the candidates who have applied for State Quota counselling.

This year, students from Tamil Nadu fared better in the NEET exam than last year. 48.57 per cent students who appeared for the exam in Tamil Nadu qualified. Shruthi K, with 57th All India Rank, was the state topper in NEET UG exam from Tamil Nadu.

