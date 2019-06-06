Tamil Nadu Improves Performance In NEET Exam; Shruthi K Emerges As State Topper

NEET result 2019 was announced yesterday with more than 7 lakh qualifying in the exam

Performance of Tamil Nadu students in NEET exam improved this year. In the NEET result released yesterday, 48.57 per cent students who appeared for the exam in Tamil Nadu qualified. This is almost 9 per cent higher than last year when only 39.56 per cent had qualified. In total, 59,785 students qualified in the NEET exam from Tamil Nadu this year. Shruthi K, OBC category student, is the state topper from Tamil Nadu. With 685 marks out of 720, she has secured 57th All India Rank.

Tamil Nadu has been at the centre of protests against a national medical entrance test since NEET exam was introduced. NEET is the only medical entrance exam conducted in the country, apart from AIIMS MBBS entrance and JIPMER MBBS entrance which cater to specific medical institutes.

Before NEET, Tamil Nadu government admitted students to undergraduate medical courses on the basis of their marks in class 12 board examinations. The system allowed students from rural and tribal areas to enter medical colleges.

The counselling process for state quota seats in Tamil Nadu will be conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME). To claim a State Quota seat in Tamil Nadu, a student will have to prove domicile of the state and submit nativity certificate. Candidates who applied for NEET UG as a person from another state cannot claim as a Native of Tamil Nadu.

Candidates, who are natives of Tamil Nadu and have completed their education from class VI to XII in Tamil Nadu itself, will not need to submit Nativity certificate.

Candidates who are natives of Tamil Nadu but have studied in class VI to XII from other states either partly or completely will have to produce original certificates of their parents. The certificates needed would be Birth Certificate/ SSLC/ 10th/ 12th/ Degree/ Diploma/ Professional Course, and Ration Card/ Passport to ascertain the candidate's parents' nativity.

Other state candidates who have studied from class VI to XII in Tamil Nadu will be treated as Open Category candidates.

