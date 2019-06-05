Rajasthan Boy Nalin Khandelwal Tops NEET 2019

NEET 2019 result has been released on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result 2019: Nalin Khandelwal, boy from Rajasthan, has emerged as the All India Topper in NEET exam. Nalin scored 701 marks out of the total 720 marks. Second All India Topper, Bhavik Bansal is from Delhi and third topper Akshat Kaushik is from Uttar Pradesh. Both second and third toppers have scored 700 marks in total. Girls topper, Madhuri Reddy G, whose All India Rank is 7, is from Telangana and has scored 695 out of 720 marks. There are 20 girls in top 100 merit list.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate courses. Total 15,19,375 students registered for NEET exam this year. From those who registered, 14,10,755 appeaerd in the NEET exam and 7,97,042 have qualified.

NEET UG 2019 was conducted on May 5 for most of the students. NEET exam had to be conducted again on May 20 for some students in Karnataka who missed their exam due to train delay and for Cyclone Fani-hit areas in Odisha. NTA released the final answer key for NEET UG exam today before noon. The rank letter for NEET students will also be made available on the DigiLocker platform.

According to the official NEET notification, "In order to be eligible for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses for a particular academic year, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain minimum of marks at 50th percentile in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test to MBBS/BDS Courses held for the said academic year."

"However, in respect of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 40th percentile. In respect of candidates with Bench Mark Disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the minimum marks shall be at 45th percentile for unreserved category candidates and 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC candidates."

NTA will prepare the merit list for counselling on the 15% All India Quota seats and forward the same to the Directorate General of Health Services (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India for the purpose of allotment of seats.

