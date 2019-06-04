NEET Result Soon; Qualifying Criteria, Inter-Se Merit Explained

NEET 2019 result is expected soon on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result:NEET 2019 result will be released soon. The NEET result will be available on the official website. NEET exam for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes was conducted on May 5. NEET exam was conducted for few candidates in Karnataka and cyclone Fani-hit areas on May 20. Upon contacting NEET authorities, an official said that NTA is in the process of preparing the NEET result and shall release it either today or tomorrow.

NTA has set qualifying criteria for NEET candidates as the 50th percentile for General category candidates. As per the official brochure for NEET 2019 exam:

"In order to be eligible for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses for a particular academic year, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain minimum of marks at 50th percentile in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test to MBBS/BDS Courses held for the said academic year. However, in respect of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 40th percentile. In respect of candidates with Bench Mark Disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the minimum marks shall be at 45th percentile for unreserved category candidates and 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC candidates."

10 Per Cent EWS Quota Applicable To MBBS Admission Based On NEET This Year

However, NEET cut off and qualifying criteria is different. The cut off for this year NEET examination will be released along with the NEET result. Last year the cut-off for the general category was 119 marks and for SC/ST and OBC categories it was 96. For candidates with special needs, the cut-off was between 107-118.

In case two candidates obtain same marks in the NEET exam, the inter-se merit will be decided as follows:

Candidate obtaining higher marks in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by,

Candidate obtaining higher marks in Chemistry in the Test, followed by,

Candidate with less number of attempted incorrect answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by,

Candidate older in age

