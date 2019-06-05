NEET Result 2019: Where To Download NEET UG Rank Card

NEET 2019 result and rank cards will be released today @ ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2019 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET result today. The agency will also release rank letters for students who appeared in the NEET UG exam this year. The NEET question paper, this year, was termed as easy to moderate by experts. Considering that the paper was easier, the cut off is expected to be a bit higher than last year. The information on cut off will also be released along with NEET result and rank letters.

Though an official from National Testing Agency confirmed yesterday that the NEET result will either be released on Tuesday or on Wednesday, the time for result declaration was not confirmed. Students can expect the NEET result by 6:00 pm today.

When NEET result is released, students will be able to check their result and download their rank cards/letters. NTA will upload NEET result link on its official website, nta.ac.in, and NEET official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, NTA will also upload NEET UG 2019 rank cards on candidates' DigiLocker account. Students can access their DigiLocker accounts on digilocker.gov.in.

NTA will also provide All India Ranks of students to the DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, which in turn will provide the ranks to concerned admitting authorities. In case of the 15% All India Quota seats, counselling will be done by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For state quota seats, respective state medical counselling bodies will be responsible.

