NEET Result Soon: Important Points To Know

NEET results are likely to be released today. Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be released by the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA). On NEET result date, NTA officials said that the result can either be expected today or tomorrow. NEET result date has been in online searches since morning, partly because last year the NEET results were announced on June 4. Last time, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the exam.

NEET result link

NEET Result 2019 Expected Soon @ Ntaneet.nic.in: Live Updates

Close to 15 lakh candidates are arduously waiting for the NEET result. The exam was held on May 5 in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

NEET 2019; Qualifying Criteria, Inter-Se Merit Explained

NEET Cut-Off

Last year the cut-off for the general category was 119 marks and for SC/ST and OBC categories it was 96. For candidates with special needs, the cut-off was between 107-118.

The role of NTA concludes with declaration of NEET result and all India rank.

10% EWS Quota Applicable This Year

NEET aspirants will be eligible for 10 per cent EWS quota reservation this year. Meanwhile, National Testing Agency, in a bid to avoid any confusion and request from students after NEET result declaration, has provided another opportunity for form correction till May 31.

Admission To 15% All India Quota Seats

Post result declaration, counseling for seats under 15% all India quota and all seats in Central Institutions including AFMC, ESI, Delhi University (DU), BHU & AMU and Deemed Universities will begin. Online counselling would be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee of the Directorate General of Health Services.

Admission to Other Seats

Candidates wishing to apply for admission in State Medical Colleges/ Universities/ Institutions using merit list of NEET (UG) - 2019 shall follow the instructions of the State Government and/or authorities of the Medical/Dental colleges/ Institution/ University concerned for counselling. Counselling for Private Medical Colleges (except Deemed) will be with the respective State Governments.

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes offered at Medical and Dental colleges approved by MCI. NEET UG scores are also used for admission to AYUSH courses.

