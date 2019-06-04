NEET Result 2019 Expected Soon @ Ntaneet.nic.in: Live Updates

NEET result 2019: NTA NEET results to be announced today @ ntaneet.nic.in

NEET result 2019: National Testing Agency or NTA is expected to announced the NEET result soon on the official website. The NEET result for the exams held on May 5 and May 20 soon on the website, ntaneet.nic.in. More than 15 lakh students had registered for the NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, which is being held for the undergraduate admission in medical and detail courses. "The NEET results are expected to be announced today. Or, it will be announced tomorrow," an official from National Testing Agency (NTA) told NDTV. The NEET results can be accessed from the official website of NTA using the registration details. NTA has released the answer keys of NEET examinations last week.

NEET result 2019: NTA NEET results soon; Live Updates

