10 Per Cent EWS Quota Applicable To MBBS Admission Based On NEET This Year

NEET update: 10% EWS reservation will be applied to MBBS, BDS admissions this year

NEET aspirants will be eligible for 10 per cent EWS quota reservation this year. The qualifying percentile for EWS category is 50 percentile eliminating any need to make change in the online application form and prepare a separate merit list for EWS category. Unreserved category candidates also need to score minimum 50 percentile to qualify in NEET UG exam.

The EWS reservation will be provided against increased seats and not on the existing number of seats. The number of increased seats will be known by May 31, which is the last date for grant of permission for starting / increase of intake capacity for MBBS courses.

NEET Answer Key Released; Last Date To Submit Objection Tomorrow

Counselling authorities have been directed to identify institutes which would be providing EWS quota reservation and conduct counselling for these seats as a separate category.

Meanwhile, National Testing Agency, in a bid to avoid any confusion and request from students after NEET result declaration, has provided another opportunity for form correction. Students can correct specific particulars - Father's Name, Mother's Name, Date of Birth, Gender, and Category. The last date to make corrections is May 31, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

In related news, Supreme Court, today, struck down PG Medical admissions based on EWS quota in Maharashtra. The apex court said that since the PG medical admissions began in November 2018 and EWS quota reservation was enforced in the state in March 2019, hence the 10 per cent EWS reservation could not be applied to PG medical admissions for 2019-20 session.

