NTA Releases NEET Answer Key; Last Date To Submit Objection Tomorrow

NEET answer key and objection form released; last date for submission tomorrow

NEET Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, has released the answer key for the examination. The answer key can be accessed from the NEET (UG) official website. Students can login to their candidate's profile from the NEET website and check the respective answer key and submit objections, if any.

The NEET UG 2019 examination was conducted throughout the country from May 5 to May 20, 2019. 15,19,375 candidates had registered for the NEET examination this year.

The facility to check NEET answer key and submit objection will be available till May 31, 2019 upto 11:50 pm.

As per the official notice, "The Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee."

NEET Answer Key Objection: How To Apply?

Step one: Go to website https://www.ntaneet.nic.in

Step two: Login with your Application Number and Password and Submit.

Step three: Click 'Apply for KEY Challenge'.

Step four: You will see 180 Questions (Physics/Chemistry/Biology (Botany & Zoology). They are in sequential order.

Step five: Select Question(s) to be challenged.

Step six: The number next to the question under the column 'Answer as per NTA stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA.

Step seven: Once you select any question for Challenge, you will see four options under the column 'Suggested Answer(s) by the Candidate'.

Step eight: If you wish to challenge, you may use anyone or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

Step nine: After clicking your desired option for all Questions you want to challenge, scroll down, 'Submit' and move to next screen.

Step ten: You will find a screen displaying your challenges.

Step eleven: Click on 'Final Submit'.

Step twelve: Kindly pay the processing fee.

Step thirteen: In the next screen, click on 'Go for Payment".

Step fourteen: Select Mode of Payment and Pay your processing fee @ Rs.1,000/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

Step fifteen: After successful payment download/print the key challenge receipt.

Step sixteen: In case your challenge is found correct, your processing fee will be refunded in the same account.

Click here for more Education News