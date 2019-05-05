NEET 2019: Check Paper Analysis And Expected Cut-Off By Experts Here

NEET 2019: NTA organised the NEET 2019 exam today for more than 1.5 million students

National Testing Agency or NTA has conducted NEET 2019 exam today for more than 1.5 million students across India. The NEET entrance exam is being held as an entrance-cum-eligibility test for admission to both medical and dental undergraduate courses offered by colleges across the country. According to experts, the NEET 2019 exam was between easy to moderate level with most questions were based on NCERT text books. Next step in NEET 2019 is release of answer keys and after that the results will be announced next month based on the final answer keys.

NEET 2019: Expert analysis

We are providing NEET 2019 paper analysis from three experts here:

Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (NEET and JEE) at Gradeup

The overall level of the NEET examination was between easy to moderate level. Most of the questions were based on NCERT text books. There were no surprises in the exam. The pattern was similar to that of last years. No section was particularly difficult. There were almost 7-8 questions directly taken from previous year's paper and NCERT text book. The questions were direct. An aspirant who has studied from NCERT, will be able to score well in the exam. The expected general cut off for NEET qualified would vary between 125-135. But for admissions in colleges the cut off may vary 510-520.

On the whole, Physics section was easy, however, some students faced difficulty in Physics numericals. Chemistry section was of moderate difficulty level, whereas Zoology and Botany were a mix of factual and easy conceptual questions with high weight-age given to Microbes in Human welfare in Botany and cell the unit of life having in Zoology respectively.

Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com

Overall NEET 2019 was of moderate difficulty level with Physics being the most difficult of the three subjects while Biology was the easiest but lengthy. The expected cut off for today's exam is 130- 140.

Out of the total 45 questions in Physics, 9 were tricky, 25 of medium difficulty level and 7 were easy.

In Chemistry, the questions related to chemical reactions were tricky. Out of the total of 45 questions in Chemistry, 7 were tricky, 20 were of medium difficulty level and 18 questions were easy. Biology section was the easiest but the lengthiest with 45 questions each from Botany and Zoology. Out of total 90 questions, 35 were easy, 45 of medium difficulty level and only 10 questions were difficult.

Bhuvana Anilkumar, Head JEE & NEET exam, T.I.M.E.

Exam duration and the pattern of the exam did not pose any differences when compared to previous years except for the fact that in Biology the questions were shuffled across Botany and Zoology.

Exam was below expected levels of difficulty with respect to Physics; generally students were happy about the increase in the number theory based questions or simple application based numerical. Compared to 2018, 'Physics was a piece of cake', exclaimed a student.

One could say that Chemistry was also considered 'easy' - most questions were direct and not demanding complex understanding or calculations.

Biology takes the center stage with questions off-NCERT questions, slightly confusing match the following type questions and lengthy to read theory questions. Experts are sure that students would have had a tough time with Biology in NEET 2019.

