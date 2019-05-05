NTA Conducts Its First NEET, 'Physics Toughest,' Say Students

NEET 2019: The medical entrance examination was held today across India

National Testing Agency or NTA, the national level organisation mandated to organise academic and competitive entrance-cum-eligibility exams, has conducted its first NEET test today in various centres across the country. National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET as it is famously known, is being held as as an entrance test for admission to medical and dental colleges across India. According to reports, in this year's NEET examination, Physics has been the toughest while Biology paper was easier for most.

NEET 2019 Paper analysis

According to a Twitter user, Biology was the easiest as usual which needed little logical thinking for few questions while Physics had many simple theory based questions and paper as a whole was easy comparing with last year paper. This user also said expected cut offs will be high.

An expert told the Indian Express that the questions in Physics were more conceptual and application based.

In NEET 2019, 180 questions were asked from Physics, Chemistry and Biology with each question carries 4 marks. There were 45 each question from Physics and Chemistry while there were 90 questions from Biology (for Botany and Zoology). The duration of the exam was three hours.

Medical colleges (except AIIMSs and JIPMER) will accept NEET scores for the counselling in both all India and state level medical admissions. Recently, the Medical Council of Indian (MCI) has also made NEET as mandatory clause for taking admissions in foreign medical colleges.

