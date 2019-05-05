Hundreds Miss NEET Exam In Karnataka As Train Runs Late: Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said hundreds of students from North Karnataka districts have missed the NEET exam due to a 7-hour delay of the Hampi Express.

Education | | Updated: May 05, 2019 18:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hundreds Miss NEET Exam In Karnataka As Train Runs Late: Chief Minister

NEET 2019: Hampi Express train runs late, 100s of students miss exam, says Karnataka Chief Minister


New Delhi: 

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said hundreds of students from North Karnataka districts have missed the NEET exam due to a 7-hour delay of the Hampi Express. The Chief Minister also added that a last-minute change in the exam centres and lack of proper communication of the same has created confusion among students. The students who missed their exams were allocated centres in Bengaluru.

National Testing Agency or NTA, the national level organisation mandated to organise academic and competitive entrance-cum-eligibility exams, has conducted its first NEET test today in various centres across the country. 

The Chief Minister also requested to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to intervene and ensure that students who have missed the opportunity today get another chance to write the NEET 2019 Exam.

According to reports, around 500 students missed their National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET as it is famously known, which is being held as an entrance test for admission to medical and dental colleges across India. 

Meanwhile the affected students have taken their complaints to social media and demanded re-examination for them. The students have tagged Union HRD minister and Railway minister in their posts.

Medical colleges (except AIIMSs and JIPMER) will accept NEET scores for the counselling in both all India and state level medical admissions. Recently, the Medical Council of Indian (MCI) has also made NEET as mandatory clause for taking admissions in foreign medical colleges.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

NEET 2019neet exam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesOppo F11 ProRealme C2IPL TicketsVideocon D2HClass 10 ResultFlipkart SaleOnePlus 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................