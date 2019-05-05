Hundreds Miss NEET Exam In Karnataka As Train Runs Late: Chief Minister

NEET 2019: Hampi Express train runs late, 100s of students miss exam, says Karnataka Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said hundreds of students from North Karnataka districts have missed the NEET exam due to a 7-hour delay of the Hampi Express. The Chief Minister also added that a last-minute change in the exam centres and lack of proper communication of the same has created confusion among students. The students who missed their exams were allocated centres in Bengaluru.

National Testing Agency or NTA, the national level organisation mandated to organise academic and competitive entrance-cum-eligibility exams, has conducted its first NEET test today in various centres across the country.

The Chief Minister also requested to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to intervene and ensure that students who have missed the opportunity today get another chance to write the NEET 2019 Exam.

According to reports, around 500 students missed their National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET as it is famously known, which is being held as an entrance test for admission to medical and dental colleges across India.

Hundreds of students from North Karnataka districts have missed the #NEET Exam being held today at Bengaluru due to a 7-hour delay of the Hampi Express. A last-minute change in the exam centres and lack of proper communication of the same has created confusion among students. . - CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) May 5, 2019

Meanwhile the affected students have taken their complaints to social media and demanded re-examination for them. The students have tagged Union HRD minister and Railway minister in their posts.

Medical colleges (except AIIMSs and JIPMER) will accept NEET scores for the counselling in both all India and state level medical admissions. Recently, the Medical Council of Indian (MCI) has also made NEET as mandatory clause for taking admissions in foreign medical colleges.

