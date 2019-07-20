Physically Challenged Boy Clears NEET After Travelling Miles On Crutches

He came to Kota a year back from Madhubani in Bihar.

Sajan Rai, a physically challenged student, has cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and got admission to the Government Medical College in Bettiah in Bihar. In order to realise his dreams, he travelled for miles on his crutches as he can't walk on his own due to an ailment he suffered during his childhood.

He came to Kota a year back from Madhubani in Bihar to realise his dream of becoming a doctor. He always wanted to cure physically challenged people to ensure a healthy and better life for them.

"My father Lal Bahadur Rai operates a photocopy shop while my mother is a housewife. Our entire savings were spent in my treatment due to which I am now able to walk with the help of crutches. However, our family was left in a deplorable financial condition.

"After Class X, my parents had to enroll me in a government school as we had no money left to pursue studies in a private school," Rai said.

"I scored 83 per cent in Class X and 63 per cent in Class XII. Thereafter, my father mortgaged a little piece of land we owned to ensure that I get enrolled in a medical coaching institute in Kota to realise my dream of becoming a doctor.

"In fact, many people told my father not to send me to Kota given my physical condition, but my father believed in me," he said.

Now Sajan Rai has dreams twinkling in his eyes and he wants to help physically challenged people after becoming a doctor.

He believes that being physically handicapped is not a curse, but a challenge which should be faced with determination and confidence.

He said that initially he got nervous and demotivated while studying but the faculty members motivated him to realise his goal. Seeing him walk on his crutches, he was provided a vehicle facility from the private institute in Kota to ensure he reached his classroom on time.

The institute also waived off his fee when it came to know about his financial condition.

"I used to study for four to five hours daily to realise my dream. After completing my MBBS, I want to specialise in neurology. I want to give a message to all my fellow friends, 'have strong determination and you shall definitely succeed in life'.

"I faced many problems due to my physical weakness but my strong determination helped me achieve success in life," he said.

