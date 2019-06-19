Karnataka Extends Registration Date For Medical Admission

NEET 2019: KEA extends registration date for medical admission

Karnataka Examinations Authority or KEA, Karnataka has extended the date for MBBS admission registration in the state. The NEET-based registration has now been extended upto June 21. "The last date for UG NEET registration through online portal of KEA for UG NEET candidates is extended upto 21.06.2019 (upto 5.00 pm)," said an official notification from KEA regarding NEET registration in the state.

KEA is an authority governed by the Governing Council headed by the Minister of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka and it looks after higher education process in the state.

"Editing of the reservations claimed is also allowed and candidates can change their reservations claimed provided they have documents. Candidates who edit their reservation claims have to appear for document verification once again even if they have completed CET verification," it added.

The notification said the schedule for UG NEET verification will be announced on KEA website.

Before registering through online for admission to Medical and Dental courses in the state of Karnataka, applicants should read the Information Bulletin on UG NEET 2019 and understand the eligibility conditions, classification of seats (different types of category of seats) and eligibility to claim such seats which are hosted on the KEA Website kea.kar.nic.in for the information of the candidates.

Registration Fee, Schedule for verification of documents / procedure, original documents to be submitted for verification and other details are hosted on the KEA Website. Interested and eligible candidates can register through online by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA Website and appear for document verification.

According to the official NEET admission notification by KEA, non-Karnataka candidates will not be eligible for reservation.

"Hence, in the UG NEET-2019 examination, if they have scored the required minimum marks or above fixed for others category as per the qualifying criteria i.e., 50th Percentile, then only they are eligible to register for admissions through KEA or for any other seats in the state of Karnataka," said the notification.

Registration for medical admission in Karnataka can be done on this website: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/dme/UGneet-2019.html.

