All India Medical UG Counselling Process To Begin Soon; Details Here

Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, will open the registration window for NEET-based all India counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats in the evening today. The MCC registration, payment and choice filling option for the first round of all India counselling and seat allocation in medical colleges comes under the central quota (except AIIMSs and JIPMER) will be done till June 24 while he payment window will remain open till June 25. The registration process can be completed on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

“Facility for New Registration/Counseling will be start after 5pm,” says a notification posted on the official website.

NEET 2019: All India quota counselling process

Here is the complete schedule for the MCC counselling schedule for All India UG medical admission.

The AIQ seat counselling is done on the basis of the all India rank of a student in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam. The MCC seat allotment process for AIQ seats is conducted only in two rounds followed by a mop-up round which is conducted only if seats remain unfilled even after state counselling is over.

Students who are not allotted a seat in the first round of counselling by MCC can participate in the second round. The choices submitted for first round of counselling will not be applicable for the second round of counselling and students will have to submit their options again.

