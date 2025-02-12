Schedule For Online Centralized Merit Based Counseling For Post MBBS DNB Seats Out

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the schedule for online centralized merit based counseling for Sponsored Post MBBS DNB seats of 2024 admission Session. The registration for the counselling process will begin on February 14 and conclude on February 17, 2025. Candidates will have time till 5 pm to complete the registration process. They are required to pay the counseling registration fee of Rs 2,500 at the time of online registration for the counseling.

Applicants will have time to fill the option/choices of available seats from February 14 to 17, 2025 till 5 pm. The schedule for filling the option/choices for second round has been set for March 13-15, 2025 till 5 pm. Candidates are advised to fill their preferences/choice of seats carefully and Lock and Confirm them before the last date of choice filling window so that the same are considered by the system. Once locked and confirmed, the choices filled in for the counseling cannot be changed.

The processing of allotment is set for February 18, 2025 while that for second round is March 16, 2025. The result of allotment will be released on February 19, 2025 while that for the second round will be out by March 17, 2025. For joining the allotted seat, the candidate is required to accept and freeze the allotted seat and pay first year course fee [non-refundable] of Rs 1,25,000. The payment of first year course fee should be submitted from February 19 to March 5, 2025 for the first round, while for the second round, the payment for the first year course fee should be submitted from March 17- 28, 2025 till 5 pm.

Candidates allotted the seats can physically join the allotted hospital from February 19-March 5 for the first round, while that for the second round the candidates can join from March 17-28, 2025.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website https://counseling.nbe.edu.in to complete the registration and filling of choices.