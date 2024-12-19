MCC Allows Medical Graduates To Resign From Seats Allotted In Round 1, 2 Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification for postgraduate candidates who wish to resign from their allotted Round 1 or Round 2 seats. Applicants who wish to leave their seats for Round 1 or Round 2 can do so by visiting the official website of the MCC. The deadline to resign from the seats is set for December 26, 2024.

"MCC is in receipt of many requests from PG candidates who want to resign their Round-1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons. In this regard, the competent authority has decided to allow Resignation for such candidates. The candidates who desire to leave their Round-1 or Round-2 seat can do so from 04:00 PM of 17.12.2024 upto 06:00 P.M of 26.12.2024," notes the official notification by MCC.

MCC also listed instructions for candidates that should be kept in mind for resignation: