MCC Allows Medical Graduates To Resign From Seats Allotted In Round 1, 2 Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification for postgraduate candidates who wish to resign from their allotted Round 1 or Round 2 seats. Applicants who wish to leave their seats for Round 1 or Round 2 can do so by visiting the official website of the MCC. The deadline to resign from the seats is set for December 26, 2024.
"MCC is in receipt of many requests from PG candidates who want to resign their Round-1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons. In this regard, the competent authority has decided to allow Resignation for such candidates. The candidates who desire to leave their Round-1 or Round-2 seat can do so from 04:00 PM of 17.12.2024 upto 06:00 P.M of 26.12.2024," notes the official notification by MCC.
MCC also listed instructions for candidates that should be kept in mind for resignation:
- Freshly allotted candidates of Round-2 who joined their seat but now want to resign can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within stipulated time of resignation.
- Candidates who got upgraded in Round-2, joined the upgraded seat but now want to resign from their seat can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within stipulated time of resignation.
- Candidates will have to report physically at the allotted college to resign their seat.
- Candidates are advised to ensure that their resignation letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as 'Null & Void'.