NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC To Release Round 1 Result On August 11, Check Important Dates

MCC NEET UG Round 1 Result Date Extended 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the round 1 counselling result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) on August 11, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The MCC had initially planned to announce the NEET UG Round 1 results on August 9, but the date was extended following requests from several candidates.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Download MCC NEET UG Result?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on NEET UG Round 1 2025 Result.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The Choice filling- where candidates select and prioritize their preferred colleges for Round 1 is live on the official website and will close today at 11:59 pm.

Candidates will be able to select their finalized preferences of colleges for admission from 6 pm to 11:59 pm today, August 9, 2025.

The MCC has specified two priority categories for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates for the All-India NEET UG 2025 examination. Those NRI candidates will be prioritized more who are NRIs themselves or are children of NRIs. Candidates who are first-degree or second-degree relatives of NRIs will be given second-priority.