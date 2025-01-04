MCC Extends Dates For Resignation From Seats Allotted In Round 1, 2 PG Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the date for resignation of Round-1 and Round-2 seats for postgraduate medical candidates. Applicants who wish to leave their seats allotted for Round 1 or Round 2 can do so by visiting the official website of the MCC by January 8, 2025.

"The Resignation for Round-1 and Round-2 seats with forfeiture of security deposit for PG Counselling 2024 is being extended upto 6 pm of January 8, 2025," an official notification reads.

The resignation portal was opened after MCC received several requests from PG candidates who wanted to resign from their Round-1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons. The commission also listed instructions for candidates that should be kept in mind for resignation:

Freshly allotted candidates of Round-2 who joined their seat but now want to resign can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within stipulated time of resignation.

Candidates who got upgraded in Round-2, joined the upgraded seat but now want to resign from their seat can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within stipulated time of resignation.

Candidates will have to report physically at the allotted college to resign their seat.

Candidates are advised to ensure that their resignation letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as 'Null & Void'.

As per the official notification, the candidates will be allotted seats for Round 3 today, January 4, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 must report to the respective colleges between January 6-13, 2025. The verification of these candidates is scheduled for January 14-15, 2025.