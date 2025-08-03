NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Approves NRI Category Conversion For 188 Candidates

MCC Allows NRI Conversion 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has accepted the requests of 188 candidates for conversion to the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) category. These candidates must submit their details, along with the required documents and a filled declaration form, via email to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com.

Candidates are required to submit the following documents for conversion from Indian category to NRI category.

• NEET UG 2025 scorecard issued by NTA

• Self-attested declaration confirming NRI/OCI/PIO status or that of a parent

• OCI/PIO card, if applicable

• NRI Embassy certificate for either the candidate or the parent

Candidates should note that seat allotment under the NRI category is provisional. It can be cancelled if any document is found to be 'fake' during verification by the college authorities.

The scanned documents must be emailed by 5 pm today, after which candidates will be able to select their preferred seats through the MCC portal.

In addition, the MCC has extended the registration deadline to August 3 for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates. The Round 1 seat allotment result is expected on August 6, 2025.

Here is the direct link to the official notice and declaration form for NRI conversion:

"NRI Conversion List, Form 2025"