NEET 2019: MCC Releases All India Medical Counselling Schedule; Details Here

Medical Counseling Committee or MCC, which works under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India for managing the medical admission in the country, will start the all India counselling process for undergraduate admission soon. According to a notification from the MCC, the registration and payment process will be held from June 19 to 24 and the seat allotment results of round one will be declared on June 27. The MCC medical allotment process will be held based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET results which was announced recently.

The reporting time for first round counselling is from June 28 to July 3, 2019.

Registration and payment process for the second round counselling will be done from July 6 to 8 while the results will be declared on July 12.

The allotment process by MCC is being done for the 15 per cent all India quota seats for all the medical seats available across the country. Rest of the medical seats will be managed by the state medical admission committees or council or such related organisations.

More details regarding to admission and counselling will be available on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

Medical admission process for AIIMS and JIPMER will be held separately based on the entrance tests held by each organisation.

The all India quota (AIQ) seat counselling is done on the basis of the all India rank of a student in NEET exam. The seat allotment process for AIQ seats is conducted only in two rounds followed by a mop-up round which is conducted only if seats remain unfilled even after state counselling is over.

Students who are not allotted a seat in the first round of counselling by MCC can participate in the second round. The choices submitted for first round of counselling will not be applicable for the second round of counselling and students will have to submit their options again.

Those who are allotted a seat in the first round will have the option to participate in the second round for an up gradation of seat. If they are allotted a seat of their choice in the second round, they will have to forfeit their security money within two days of the publication of second round of allotment.

However, after allotment in second round, students will not have the choice to leave or resign from the allotted seat.

Seats that remain unfilled after the second round will be handed over the respective state authorities to be filled during state-quota counselling.

