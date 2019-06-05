NEET Result Declared, Cut-Offs IncreaseThis Year

NEET Result Declared, Cut-Offs Higher This Year

Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been released. 56.5% of the total students who took the medical entrance exam this year have qualified. 1519375 students had registered for the exam out of which 1410755 took the exam, says the official report shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Last year, the pass percentage was 56.2%.

57.11% of the girls who appeared for the exam have cleared it. The pass percentage among boys is 55.7%.

The cut-offs have increased this year. For general category the cut off is 134 marks, which was 119 last year. For SC/ ST and OBC categories the cut off is 107, 11 marks higher than it was last year.

Nalin Khandelwal has topped the NEET this year, Bhavik Bansal and Akshat Kaushik have secured the second and third spot respectively. The three toppers belong to Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

Madhuri Reddy G is the topper among female candidates. The Telangana girls has secured 695 marks out of 720 and has an overall rank of 7th. Kriti Agrawal, from Madhya Pradesh, is the second topper among girls. Her all India rank is 15th.

9 students from Delhi are among the top 50 candidates.

