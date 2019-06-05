Rajasthan Best Performing State In NEET 2019 Exam

Rajasthan is the best performing state in NEET UG 2019 exam

More than 50 per cent of the students who appeared in NEET exam have qualified for MBBS and BDS counselling. 56.5 per cent of the total students who took the medical entrance exam this year have qualified. There has been a marginal improvement in the performance of students. In 2018, 56.2 per cent of those who appeared had qualified. State-wise, Rajasthan has recorded the highest pass percentage with 6 from the state making it in the top 50 list. The All India NEET Topper, Nalin Khandelwal, is also from Rajasthan.

The pass percentage of candidates from Rajasthan is 74.30 per cent, the highest among all states. Second is Delhi with 73.73 per cent and 9 students from Delhi making it to the top 50 list. Pass percentage for Haryana is 72.59 per cent and for Andhra Pradesh is 72.55 per cent.

The list of top 5 states is rounded off by Telangana with 68.88 per cent students from the state qualifying in the exam. Telangana girl Madhuri Reddy G, with All India Rank 7, is the topper among girls.

Among the states that have not fared very well in NEET exam include states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The worst pass percentage has been recorded in Nagaland where 29.34 per cent students have passed followed by Daman and Diu where 34.01 per cent students have passed.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 39.56 pass per cent. The last two states/UT are Maharashtra and Puducherry with 39.57 and 39.62 pass percentage respectively.

National Testing Agency, today, announced the result for NEET UG exam. Students can check their NEET scores from official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

