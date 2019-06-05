NEET UG Result Declared; Delhi Students Excel

Rajasthan is the best performing state in NEET UG 2019 exam

More than 50 per cent of the students who appeared in NEET exam have qualified for MBBS and BDS counselling. 56.5 per cent of the total students who took the medical entrance exam this year have qualified. There has been a marginal improvement in the performance of students. In 2018, 56.2 per cent of those who appeared had qualified. State-wise, Delhi has recorded the highest pass percentage with 9 from the state making it in the top 50 list. The second topper, Bhavik Bansal, is from Delhi.

The All India NEET Topper, Nalin Khandelwal, is also from Rajasthan.

The pass percentage of candidates from Delhi is 74.92 per cent, the highest among all states. Second is Haryana with 73.41 per cent. Chandigarh comes next with 73.24 per cent. At fourth place is Andhra Pradesh with 70.72 pass per cent. Pass percentage for Rajasthan is 69.66 per cent and for Punjab is 68.61 per cent.

Students from Telangana have also performed well with 67.44 per cent students qualifying in the NEET exam. Telangana girl Madhuri Reddy G, with All India Rank 7, is the topper among girls.

Among the worst performing states are Nagaland with 34.52 pass per cent, Mizoram with 35.79 pass per cent, Meghalaya with 36.27 pass per cent, Maharashtra with 39.26 pass per cent, and Daman and Diu with 40.06 pass per cent.

National Testing Agency, today, announced the result for NEET UG exam. Students can check their NEET scores from official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

