Rajasthan Boy Nalin Khandelwal Tops NEET 2019

Nalin Khandelwal from Jaipur, Rajasthan topped NEET exam this year

Nalin Khandelwal, boy from Rajasthan, is the All India Topper in NEET exam. Nalin scored 701 marks out of the total 720 marks. 5 other students from Rajasthan, which is also the best performing state in NEET exam, have also made it to the top 50 list. Following closely with 700 marks is Bhavik Bansal from Delhi. Third topper Akshat Kaushik, who also scored 700 marks, is from Uttar Pradesh

Girl's topper, Madhuri Reddy G, whose All India Rank is 7, is from Telangana and has scored 695 out of 720 marks. There are 20 girls in top 50 merit list.

This year, owing to a comparatively easy question paper, the cut offs are higher than last year. For general category students, the cut off is set at 134 marks this time.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) which is the entrance exam conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. Total 15,19,375 students registered for NEET exam this year. From those who registered, 14,10,755 appeared in the NEET exam and 7,97,042 have qualified.

National Testing Agency, which conducted the NEET exam for the first time this year, announced NEET results today afternoon. Students can check their result from NEET website, ntaneet.nic.in.

