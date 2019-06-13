NEET All India Counselling To Begin Soon; Process Explained

NEET all india quota counselling will begin soon on MCC website

The All India Quota (AIQ) seat counselling based on NEET 2019 ranks is expected to start soon. The counselling for 15% All India Quota seats is conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The AIQ seat counselling is done on the basis of the All India Rank of a student. The seat allotment process for All India Quota seats is conducted only in two rounds followed by a mop-up round which is conducted only if seats remain unfilled even after State counselling is over.

Students who are not allotted a seat in the first round of counselling can participate in the second round. The choices submitted for first round of counselling will not be applicable for the second round of counselling and students will have to submit their options again.

Those who are allotted a seat in the first round will have the option to participate in the second round for an up gradation of seat. If they are allotted a seat of their choice in the second round, they will have to forfeit their security money within two days of the publication of second round of allotment.

However, after allotment in second round, students will not have the choice to leave or resign from the allotted seat.

Seats that remain unfilled after the second round will be handed over the respective state authorities to be filled during state-quota counselling.

NEET UG 2019 result was released on June 6, 2019. The cut-offs increased this year. For general category the cut off was 134 marks, while it was 119 last year. For SC/ ST and OBC categories the cut off is 107, 11 marks higher than it was last year.

Click here for more Education News