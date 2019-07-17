NEET Counselling 2019: Seat Allotment Result Released For 2nd Counselling

NEET Counselling 2019: Seat allotment result released for 2nd round of counselling

NEET Counselling 2019: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment result for second round of NEET counselling for All India Quota seats. The allotment result is available on official MCC website. Students who have been allotted a seat in the second round of NEET counsellingwill be able to download their allotment letter from 10:30 am on July 18. Students who have been allotted a seat in the second round and are satisfied with their allotment letter will need to report to the allotted institute.

Students can report to the allotted institute between July 18 and July 25, 2019. At the time of reporting, students must carry their allotment letter and original certificates to complete the admission formalities.

NEET Counselling 2019: 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

Candidates who have been upgraded from Round 1 seat should get themselves relieved and obtain a Relieving Letter from the allotted college of Round 1 before proceeding to take admission in allotted college of Round 2.

Candidates who have participated in Round 2 but have not been upgraded from Round 1 Joined seat may resign by 5:00 pm of July 20, 2019 without any forfeiture of Refundable Security Deposit. If such candidates do not resign within stipulated time their seat will be deemed to be part of Round 2 and rules of Round 2 will apply.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat for the first time in Round 2 but do not want to join their allotted seat can exit with forfeiture of Refundable Security Deposit.

Candidates who join an institute allotted in round 2 will not be allowed to resign from their round 2 seat.

