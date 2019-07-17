NEET Counselling 2019: Seat allotment result for second round tomorrow

NEET Counselling 2019: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment result for second round of NEET All India Counselling tomorrow. The counselling committee will process seat allotment till today and will release the allotment results tomorrow on its official website. Students who are allotted a seat in the second round will have to report to the allotted institute to complete admission formalities till July 25.

Candidates who are allotted a seat in the NEET second round counselling will have the option to either join the institute or exit with forfeiture. Exit with forfeiture means if a candidate allotted a seat in 2nd round of counseling and does not want to join the allotted seat he can still exit with forfeiture (losing security amount deposited) and once candidate joined the allotted seat would not be eligible for resigning/surrender of joined seat.

Candidates who join after round 2 will not be allowed to resign or leave their seats.

MBBS or BDS seats that remain vacant after the second round on account of non-reporting or non-joining will be transferred for State Quota counselling on July 25.

After State NEET counselling is over, MCC will conduct a Mop-Up counselling for seats that remain vacant in Central Universities, Deemed Universities, and ESIC only. The vacant seats will be turned over to MCC for Mop-up counselling on August 27, 2019.

