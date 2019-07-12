NEET Counselling 2019: Choice-Filling Process Begins Today After 3

NEET Counselling 2019 choice filling begins today @ mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2019: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin choice filling for round 2 of NEET counselling today. The option will be available from 3:00 pm today. As per the official schedule of NEET counselling, the registration process for second round of counselling began yesterday. The Choice filling and locking process will be conducted on July 14 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Seat allotment will be processed between July 15 and July 17, 2019. The result for the second round of NEET seat allotment will be released on July 18, 2091. Students who are allotted a seat in the second list will have an 8-days' window - July 18 to July 25 - to complete admission formalities.

The Counselling Committee completed the first round of counselling process on July 8, 2019 but not without hiccups.

The Committee had released the seat allotment result for first round on July 2 only to withdraw it later and release it again. Students could download their allotment letter from July 3, 2019.

As per the procedure advertised by MCC in the beginning, seats that remain vacant after the second round of counselling will be transferred to state quota and will be up for allotment under the state quota counselling process.

Candidates who join in the 2nd round of NEET counselling will not be allowed to resign/leave the seat and they will not be allowed in any other counselling.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.