NEET Answer Key 2019 Expected Soon; Here's How To Download

NEET answer key and OMR sheets will be released on ntaneet.nic.in

National Testing Agency or NTA, the government organisation which is mandated to conducts eligibility-cum-entrance tests for admissions to various academic courses in the country, is expected to release NEET answer key for the exams held in May 5 and 20 soon. NTA releases the questions and answer keys for the test right after the exams, mostly within 5 days. The Agency has conducted the NEET or National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for the undergraduate medical and dental admission in the country. The NEET OMR release and NEET answer key release are the next stages of the examination process before the results. NEET answer key will be released on ntaneet.nic.in, the official website of the exam.

The NTA will also display the images of OMR answer sheets and responses graded by the Machine of all the candidates on the website www.ntaneet.nic.in. For exact date of display of the images of OMR answer sheets and responses, candidates may remain in touch with NEET website.

NEET answer key 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your NEET answer key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET 2019 exam, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "NEET answer key" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, login with your registration details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check your NEET answer keys from next page.

