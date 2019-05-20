NEET 2019 Answer Key Soon; Details Here

NEET answer key 2019 will be published on ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET answer key 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release NEET answer key soon. NTA has organised its first NEET exam as an entrance cum eligibility test for admissions to medical and dental courses in the country in two days on May 5 and May 20. The May 20 exam was held for candidates from Odisha, Siliguri and also from candidates from Karnataka who missed their exam due to a train delay. The next level in NEET 2019 exam process is the release of answer keys. According to the official notification, NTA will display NEET answer key of the questions, giving opportunity to the candidates to challenge, in case of any doubt in the answer key on the website ntaneet.nic.in.

A total of 365 students of Karnataka given chance to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on May 20 as they missed it on May 5 due to the train in which they were travelling from the state's northern districts reached Bengaluru 7 hours late.

The exam was postponed in Odisha in the wake of Cyclone Fani which has left the State massively devastated.

NEET answer key 2019: Date and process

A specific date for NEET answer key has not been announced by the NTA yet. For exact date of display of NEET answer key, candidates may regularly check updates on NTA website after the examination.

Candidates will be given an opportunity to make online challenge against the NEET answer key on payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per answer challenged.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of its subject experts.

"If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared," said the official notification.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge," it added.

According to NTA, the NEET answer key finalized after the challenge will be final.

NEET result 2019: Declaration of result

NTA will conduct the NEET 2019, evaluate the answer sheets and the result will be hosted on website www.ntaneet.nic.in.

The NTA will prepare the merit list as per the directives of DGHS, MCI and DCI.

No category wise result sheet will be prepared.

As soon as the result is ready, NTA will host the results on the website and thereafter candidates may download the result sheets.

All candidates appearing in NEET 2019 must regularly check updates on website of NTA, MoH & FW, Medical Counselling Committee (www.mcc.nic.in) and Participating States/Universities/Institutions till conclusion of final round of Counselling.

