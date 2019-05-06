NEET Date Announced For Cyclone-Hit Odisha

NEET Odisha Exam Date Announced

NEET will be held on May 20 in Odisha. The exam, which was supposed to be held on May 5, was postponed in the wake of Cyclone Fani which left the State massively devastated. While the exam centres will remain the same, National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the revised admit cards for the Odisha candidates soon. Candidates should monitor the official portal ntaneet.nic.in for timely updates in this regard.

Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has also cancelled the postgraduate entrance exam scheduled for May 5. The new exam dates have not been announced yet.

Candidates should only wear slipper and sandals with low heels. Closed footwear, like shoes, is not permitted to the exam centre. Candidates who wish to wear cultural or customary dress to the exam centre should report at least an hour before the reporting time for proper frisking.

Goggles, watch, wrist watch, bracelet or any other ornaments have also been listed among the barred items along with gadgets and stationaries like pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, calculators, etc.

However diabetic students can carry eatables, like sugar tablets/ fruits (like banana/ apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle, to the examination hall. Packed foods like chocolates are not permitted.

