NEET Postponed In Odisha; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

NEET 2019 Exam Date Changed For Odisha

The national medical entrance exam, NEET has been postponed in Odisha. In the wake of the aftermath of Cyclone Fani, which left the State massively devastated, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been postponed and new dates will be announced soon. An official communique said, "NEET exam scheduled for 5th May in Odisha postponed as per the request of State Govt working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of #FaniCyclone. Revised dates for the exam in Odisha will be announced soon."

On May 3, the same day the Cyclone took its toll on the eastern State, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) cancelled the postgraduate entrance exam scheduled for May 5. As per the AIIMS statement, the exam in Bhubaneswar centre has been postponed till further orders.

