NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Begins On This Date, Full Schedule To Be Out Soon

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced that the registration for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 will begin on August 29, 2025. The development comes right after the completion of the Round 1 admission process, where institutes concluded verification of candidate data today.

The detailed schedule for the second round, including choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting, will be published on the official website soon.

Students who wish to stay updated are advised to check the official MCC portal, mcc.nic.in, regularly.



The official circular reads: "In order to include newly authorized MBBS seats in Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025, the competent authority has decided to start Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025 from 29th August, 2025 tentatively. However, the revised schedule for Round-2 will be published shortly."

With the addition of more MBBS seats, candidates who could not secure a place in Round 1 stand a better chance in the upcoming phase. Aspirants are urged to keep their documents ready and track announcements to avoid missing deadlines.

The countdown to Round 2 NEET UG Counselling 2025 has officially begun, with fresh opportunities expected for thousands of medical aspirants.

