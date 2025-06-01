NEET UG 2025 Answer Key: Check Expected Release Date, Steps To Download

NEET UG 2025 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to publish the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 in the coming days. According to several media reports, candidates can expect the answer keys to be announced by the first week of June.

Once available, students will be able to view and download the provisional answer key through the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The answer key will help candidates cross-check their responses and calculate probable scores before the final results are declared.

After the provisional key is released, candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge specific answers if they believe there is an error. The NTA will evaluate all objections submitted and release the final answer key after reviewing the received challenges from students across the country.

This year, the NEET UG 2025 exam was successfully conducted by the National Testing Agency in a massive setup. The test took place at 5,453 centres spread across 548 cities within India, along with 14 cities abroad. More than 20.8 lakh candidates appeared for this highly competitive medical entrance examination.

NEET UG 2025: Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link titled "NEET (UG) 2025 Answer Key"

Step 3: Click on the link to open and view the PDF file containing the answer key

Step 4: Download the answer key PDF and compare your answers to estimate your score using the official NEET UG 2025 marking scheme.

Candidates are strongly advised to check the official NTA website regularly for any new announcements or updates related to the release of answer keys and final results.

NEET UG 2025: Detailed Exam Pattern

The NEET UG 2025 examination consists of 180 compulsory questions, which are divided into three major sections - Physics (45 questions), Chemistry (45 questions), and Biology (90 questions), the latter including both Botany and Zoology. The test is held in offline mode, conducted via pen-and-paper format using OMR sheets.

Candidates are allotted 3 hours (180 minutes) to complete the exam. Each correct answer is awarded 4 marks, while each wrong answer leads to a deduction of 1 mark. The total maximum marks for the exam are 720, and candidates must manage their time effectively to attempt all sections within the given duration.