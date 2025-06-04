NEET UG 2025 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Steps To Challenge Answer Key

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key tomorrow. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam can challenge the answer key by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

The objection facility allows candidates to contest discrepancies in the provisional key. Each challenge costs Rs 200 per question, and must be submitted with valid supporting documents.

How To Challenge NEET UG 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on "Display OMR Answer Sheet / Challenge Recorded Response and Answer Key"

Log in using your Application Number and Password

Enter the captcha code and submit

Check the NTA's correct option under the "Correct Option" column

Select your preferred answer to challenge a question

Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file

Click on "Save your Claim"

Review all challenges and click "Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally"

Pay the fee of Rs 200 per question challenged

Download and print the payment receipt for your records

Important Guidelines

All objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts.

If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Final results will be prepared based on the revised answer key.

NTA will not inform candidates individually about the status of their objections.

The decision of the NTA is final and binding.

For queries, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2025: Exam Pattern

The NEET UG 2025 exam featured 180 compulsory questions across three sections - Physics (45 questions), Chemistry (45), and Biology (90) (including Botany and Zoology). Conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets, the exam lasted for 3 hours.

Each correct response carries 4 marks, and 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. The total marks are 720.

Candidates are advised to complete their answer key challenges before the deadline and keep checking the official website for updates on final results.