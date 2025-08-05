NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Schedule For Round 1 Out; Check New Dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a revised schedule for Round 1 of the NEET UG Counselling 2025 after temporarily halting the choice filling and locking process. The fresh timeline comes in response to multiple requests from NRI and PwBD candidates, along with pending court matters.

According to the updated schedule, the Round 1 registration window will now remain open until 3 PM on August 6, while the RESET registration option can be availed till 12 noon the same day. Candidates can complete the payment process by 6 PM on August 6.

The choice filling facility has been extended till 8 AM on August 7, and choice locking will be available between 8 PM on August 6 and 8 AM on August 7.

Following the choice submission, seat processing will take place on August 7 and 8, and the Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 9. Selected candidates must report to their allotted institutes between August 9 and August 18.

As per the original schedule, candidates were allowed to submit and lock their choices by August 4. The Round 1 seat allotment results were initially scheduled to be declared on August 5. However, the timeline was extended to accommodate Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) following requests for more time to obtain certificates from designated centres.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website mcc.nic.in for further updates and instructions.

In addition, all participating institutions under the All India Quota (AIQ)-including central universities, deemed universities, AIIMS, and BSc nursing colleges-were instructed to verify the accuracy of tentative seat vacancies listed in the MCC seat matrix.