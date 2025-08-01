MCC NEET UG Round 1 Counselling Registration Date Extended, Check Important Dates Here

MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Extended: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the counselling schedule for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBd) candidates in response to the extension requests submitted by them. Candidates who could not register for the Undergraduate (UG) programs can now do so through the official website of the committee, mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.

Candidates will be allotted seats in the counselling process based on the scores achieved by them in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (UG) programs.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Register For Counselling?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.

On the homepage, click on "New Registration 2025", under the "Candidate Activity" board.

Then, click on "New Candidate Registration".

Enter your NEET UG roll number, application number, candidate name and mother's name, date of birth and the security pin.

Click on submit.

You will be successfully registered for the counselling programs.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

The registration deadline for Round 1 counselling process for PwBd candidates has been extended to August 3, 2025 (1 pm). Candidates can pay the fees for the registration fees up to 4 pm.

The choice-filling for round 1 will end on August 3 at 11:59 pm.

The choice-locking will be available from 6 pm to 11: 59 pm on August 3, 2025.

The committee will process the seat allotment from August 4 to August 5, 2025.

The result will be declared on August 6, 2025.

Students who will be allotted admission will be required to visit their respective colleges from August 7 to August 11, 2025.