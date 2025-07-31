NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised: Check New Dates, Steps To Apply

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for NEET UG 2025 Round 1 counselling, following requests from candidates, especially those in the PwBD category who are still awaiting their disability certificates.

Candidates can now register for Round 1 counselling until 1 pm on August 3, 2025 at the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.

How to Register for NEET UG Counselling 2025

Step 1. Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on "New Registration 2025" under the Candidate Activity Board

Step 3. Choose your counselling type and enter your NEET UG roll number, password, and security pin

Step 4. Fill in your college and course preferences

Step 5. Submit the form to complete registration

Revised NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule: Round 1

Registration Deadline: August 3, 2025 (up to 1 PM)

Payment Window Closes: August 3, 2025 (up to 4PM)

Choice Filling Ends: August 3, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Choice Locking: Available from 6:00 PM to 11:55 PM on August 3

Seat Allotment Processing: August 4-5, 2025

Round 1 Result Declaration: August 6, 2025

Reporting to Colleges: August 7-11, 2025

The counselling process includes four rounds, and all participating institutions have been directed to treat weekends and public holidays as working days to ensure the schedule is completed on time.

Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2025

• NEET UG 2025 admit card & scorecard

• Class 10 & 12 mark sheets and certificates

• Valid government-issued ID

• Eight passport-size photographs

• Provisional seat allotment letter

• Caste/EWS/PwD certificate (if applicable)