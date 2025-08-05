NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Halted, Here's What Committee Has To Say

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has temporarily put the Round 1 choice filling and locking facility on hold. The committee informed that the revised dates will be announced soon.

"The Choice Filling & Choice Locking for Round-1 has been put on hold. The revised schedule will be announced shortly," reads the notice on the official website.

As per the original schedule, candidates were allowed to submit and lock their choices by August 4. The Round 1 seat allotment results were initially scheduled to be declared on August 5. However, the timeline was extended to accommodate Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) following requests for more time to obtain certificates from designated centres.

In addition, all participating institutions under the All India Quota (AIQ)-including central universities, deemed universities, AIIMS, and BSc nursing colleges-were instructed to verify the accuracy of tentative seat vacancies listed in the MCC seat matrix.

In the latest development, the MCC has approved the conversion of 188 candidates from Indian to NRI status for the NEET UG 2025 counselling process. These candidates were required to submit scanned documents via email to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com by August 3, 2025. The final list was prepared after a thorough verification of documents to ensure eligibility compliance as per MCC norms.

Despite a 39% increase in MBBS seats, several seats continue to remain vacant, according to data from the National Medical Commission (NMC) presented in the Lok Sabha by Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, on August 1.

MBBS seats have increased from 83,275 in 2020-21 to 1,15,900 in 2024-25. However, 4,146 UG seats (excluding AIIMS and JIPMER) remained vacant in 2022-23, with a slight drop to 2,849 in 2024-25.