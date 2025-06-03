NEET UG 2025: Provisional Answer Key, OMR Sheets, Recorded Responses Released

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key, scanned images of OMR answer sheets, and recorded responses for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and challenge the provisional answer key and their recorded responses at the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

To assist candidates, NTA has also sent scanned copies of the OMR sheets to their registered email addresses provided during NEET UG 2025 registration.

Key Dates and Fees

Challenge Window: June 3 to June 5, 2025

Fee per Challenge: Rs 200 (non-refundable) for each question challenged (Answer Key or Recorded Response)

Last Date to Pay Fee: June 5, 2025 (till 11:50PM)

Mode of Payment: Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking

No challenge will be entertained without the receipt of the processing fee. Challenges submitted through any other mode of communication will not be accepted.

Important Notes

All challenges will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts.

If any challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Final evaluation of results will be based on the revised final answer key.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their challenge.

The decision of NTA will be final, and no further communication will be entertained after the deadline.

For further clarification, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

How To Challenge NEET UG 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Click on "Display OMR Answer Sheet / Challenge Recorded Response and Answer Key".

Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Enter the captcha code and submit.

Under the "Correct Option" column, you will see the option considered correct by NTA.

To challenge a question, select your preferred option from the four given.

Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file by clicking on "Choose File".

Scroll down and click on "Save your Claim".

Review all your challenged questions and selected options.

Click "Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally".

Select a payment method and pay Rs 200 per question.

After successful payment, download/print the receipt for your records.

How To Challenge OMR Answer Sheet / Recorded Response

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Click "Display OMR Answer Sheet / Challenge Recorded Response and Answer Key".

Log in with your Application Number and Password.

Select "OMR Challenge" in the left panel.

Click on "OMR Challenge Link" to view your OMR sheet.

Scroll down and click on "Challenge Recorded Response".

Choose the questions you wish to challenge.

Under the "Captured Response as per OMR Sheet" column, you'll see your marked responses.

In the "Candidate's Claim" column, select your correct response.

Scroll down and click "Submit".

Review your challenged responses.

Click "Submit and Pay Fee Finally".

Select a payment mode and pay Rs 200 per question.

After payment, download/print the receipt.

Candidates are advised to regularly check www.nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

