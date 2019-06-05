NTA Releases Final Answer Key For NEET 2019 Exam

NEET final answer key has been released on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result 2019: National Testing Agency has released the final answer key for NEET UG 2019 exam and will release NEET UG result today at 4:00 pm. The final answer key is now available on the official NEET website. The NEET score for students will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Students can go through the final answer key and estimate their marks.

NEET 2019 Final Answer Key: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official NEET website: www.ntaneet.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Final Answer Key link on the homepage.

Step three: The final answer key is in pdf format.

Step four: Download the pdf and check the answer key.

NEET 2019 Final Answer Key: Direct Link

NEET Result will now be released shortly. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result from ntaneet.nic.in. Students will need their registration details to check their result.

To qualify in NEET exam, a general category student must be in the 50th percentile. For OBC, SC, and ST category students, minimum qualifying criteria is 40th percentile. For general category candidates with benchmark disabilities, minimum qualifying criteria is 45th percentile and for those in OBC/SC/ST category, it is 40th percentile.

However, merely scoring qualifying criteria percentile does not ascertain admission to an MBBS or BDs course as the counselling for seats will be on the basis of All India Rank of students.

