NEET Result 2019 To Be Released On Wednesday: Direct Link Here

NEET result @ ntaneet.nic.in: The results will be announced on June 5.

NEET results 2019: NTA to announce the NEET results on Wednesday. According to an official from the National Testing Agency (NTA), the all India-level competitive exam agency which conducts academic and eligibility tests, the NEET results for more than 15 lakh candidates are expected to be announced by 6.00 pm tomorrow. National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET for Undergraduate (UG) admissions in medical can details colleges in India was conducted on May 5 and May 20, 2019 from 02:00 p.m. to 05:00 p.m. The duration of test was three hours. NTA NEET results will be published on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. NTA will also release NEET cut-off details along with the NEET results.

"The results will be announced tomorrow. The results can be expected on the official website by 6.00 pm tomorrow," an official from the National Testing Agency told NDTV.

NEET result 2019: Direct link

Candidates who are searching for the NEET result 2019 may download their results from the direct link provided here:

NEET result 2019 direct link

(The link given here now is the official link of NTA NEET website. We will update the link after the original NEET results' link has been generated after the results declaration).

NEET result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your NEET results 2019:

Step One: Click on the direct link given above

Step Two: On next page enter your exam registration details

Step Three: Click Submit

Step Four: Download your NEET results from next page

According to a the official NEET notification from National Testing Agency, the responsibility of NTA is limited to the conduct of the entrance cum eligibility test, declaration of the NEET result and providing All India Rank to the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India for counselling of 15% all India quota seats and all seats of Deemed Universities/Central Universities/ESIC & AFMC including Delhi University (DU), BHU and AMU and providing the result to the State Counselling Authorities and Admitting Institutions.

NTA has set qualifying criteria for NEET candidates as the 50th percentile for General category candidates.

NEET cut off and qualifying criteria is different. The cut off for this year NEET examination will be released along with the NEET result. Last year the cut-off for the general category was 119 marks and for SC/ST and OBC categories it was 96. For candidates with special needs, the cut-off was between 107-118.

