NEET Result Anytime Soon

NEET result expected anytime. Candidates can check ntaneet.nic.in for updates.

Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can be expected anytime soon. As per the exam schedule, the NEET result is expected by June 5. National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, will release the result on its official website. This is the first time the agency conducted the medical entrance exam, which was earlier conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Post declaration of result, the NTA not consider any requests for rechecking or re-evaluation. "The machine - gradable Answer Sheets are evaluated with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinised," it said.

Reportedly, over 15 lakh students took the NEET on May 5.

"No category wise result sheet will be prepared. As soon as the result is ready, NTA will host the results on the website and thereafter candidates may download the Result Sheets," said the agency. "All Candidates appearing in NEET (UG) - 2019 must regularly check updates on website of NTA, MoH & FW, Medical Counselling Committee and participating states/ universities/ institutions till conclusion of final round of counselling," it added.

The record of the NEET will be available up to 60 days from the date of declaration of result.

Click here for more Education News