NEET UG Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Important Dates, Registration Process

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the counselling schedule for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) Round 1 in response to the requests received from candidates.

Students can now register for the counselling process until July 31, 2025 on the official website of the committee, mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Register For NEET UG Counselling Process?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Under the "Candidate Activity Board", click on "New Registration 2025".

Select your Counselling type, enter your NEET UG roll number, password and security pin.

Then, select your preferred institute, college and submit your details.

You will be successfully registered for the admission.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Candidates can now register and pay for the counselling process up to July 31, 2025 (12 PM and 3 PM).

The availability of RESET registration- which allows candidates to modify or update their previously submitted registration details has also been extended to July 31, 2025 (10 AM).

Candidates can fill their choices for institutes up to July 31, 2025.

The choice locking for Round 1 will be available from 4 PM to 11:55 PM on July 31, 2025.

The MCC will process the seat allocation for candidates from August 1 to August 2, 2025.

The result will be declared by MCC from August 3 to August 4, 2025.

Candidates who will be allotted seats and satisfied with it will have to report to their allotted institute from August 4 to August 8, 2025.

Candidates can check the revised counselling schedule on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee.