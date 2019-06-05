National Testing Agency Expected To Announce NEET Results Today

NEET result and rank letters will be released today for the exam conducted in May 2019

NEET 2019 Result: NEET result is expected today. National Testing Agency, NTA, which took over the mantle for conducting NEET UG exam from CBSE, is expected to release All India Rank (AIR) and scores for students who sat in the NEET exam this year. NEET UG 2019 exam was scheduled on May 5 and was conducted for a few centres in Karnataka and Odisha on May 20. NTA has already released the preliminary answer key and completed the process of accepting objections on the preliminary answer key.

The NEET result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key which NTA will have prepared after resolution of all the correct objections received.

Students will be able to download their NEET Result, Marks cum Rank Sheet/Rank Letter from the official NEET website, ntaneet.nic.in. These documents will also be made available in the candidate's DigiLocker account.

NTA will provide only the NEET All India Ranks of the candidates placed in the merit list.

NTA will provide the NEET result to DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India to provide the same to the Admitting Authorities. Admitting Authorities will then invite applications from NEET qualified students and draw up a merit list based on All India Ranks for counselling and admission purpose.

In 2018 NEET exam, Kalpana Kumari, also Bihar State Board topper, Secured All India Rank 1 by scoring 691 marks out of total 720.

Last year, the cut off for unreserved category candidates was 119 marks and for reserved categories the cut off was 96 marks.

