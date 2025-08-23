West Bengal NEET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Download Directly Here

West Bengal NEET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the round 1 seat allotment result for West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025. Candidates can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website of the committee, wbmcc.nic.in.

WB NEET Round 1 Result: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Seat Allotment Result- Round 1", under the "Download Section".

The round 1 seat allotment result will be automatically downloaded.

Save the result for future reference.

West Bengal NEET Counselling: Important Dates- Round 1 and 2

Candidates who are satisfied with their result may report to their allotted institute for admission on August 25 and 26 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Candidates must make sure to bring the original required documents and pay the college requisite fees to be re-verified for admission in to the college.

Round 2 Counselling Dates

The round 2 counselling registration will begin from August 27 (11 am) and end on August 29 at 4 pm. Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee during this period until 11 pm.

Candidates can surrender their seats at the allotted college level on August 30 from 10 am to 2 pm.

The list of successfully verified candidates will be released on September 1 after 2 pm and these candidates will be able to fill and lock their choice from September 1 (4 pm) to September 3, 2025 (12 am).

The round 2 counselling result will be released on September 9, 2025 after 4 pm.